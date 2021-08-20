Get to Know Diamante, Musician Playing in The Inkcarceration

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

MANSFIELD, OH - Get to know Diamante, one of the lineups of Inkcarceration Festival, Ohio, this September.

With her iridescent sapphire hair and a beautiful show-stopping voice, she is going to rock Mansfield.

Diamante is an LA-based Mexican-Italian American. She brings a new voice to rock and alternative music. Her name is said to be the future of the music genre.

“In Spanish, Diamante means ‘Diamond,’ and my middle name Azzura means ‘Blue’ in Italian,” Diamante explains. “If I were a color, I would be blue. I love it, because it’s bold, ethereal, and everything I am.”

Diamante is born to an Italian-Mexican family in Boston. She spoke three languages, Italian, Spanish, and English. She would find inspiration in words in her early life, like from J.K Rowling or Stephen King. She begins writing poetry and short story at a very young age.

Diamante was drawn to Musial theater as she was a performer who stars in-school performances of The Little Mermaid, Grease, and more before she relocates to Los Angeles with her family at the age of 13.

Diamante was already a fan of Kelly Clarkson and Avril Lavigne, discovering rock through School of Rock.

“Being on stage and singing rock was the way I broke out of my shell and was able to realize who I am and the full potential I have,” admits the singer.

“From there, I really connected to the women of the eighties like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Debbie Harry. I thought they were so cool, iconic, and badass. That’s how I wanted to be.”

She then begins to attend small gigs and is a follower of bands such as Pink and Guns N Roses. She released her debut studio album “Coming in Hot.” In 2018 she spends her time touring with other singers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.