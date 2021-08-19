Vintage Alpacas Farm presents Alpaca yoga

Josiah Farrow Pexels

Cleveland, OH - Every Sunday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm, come to Vintage Alpacas Farm for Alpaca Yoga and a farm tour. The event will start with a 1-hour yoga class focusing on the beauty of nature and the wonders of the animal kingdom while everyone is winding down on their weekend.

The alpacas will be right there monitoring our form and balance while we do yoga! There are some touchable alpacas, some baby alpacas, and some alpacas who are afraid. For each of the 100 of them, there will be numerous personalities.

After a fun session, the participants will be taken on a tour of the farm in Brooklyn Heights, which will include alpaca education and the history of the farm, as well as further petting and pictures in the "back 40." The CBD hemp industry is another farm focus.

CBD hemp products from the farm are available for purchase at all yoga classes. Sign up for a single session or purchase a season pass to come out every Sunday for the entire season and get to know the alpacas by name while seeing the new babies arrive and grow.

Weather plays a role in this event, and if there is a cancellation due to rain or farm emergency, the participants will be given an email 1 hour before the class begins. There will be no refunds given if you can't join, but you can always reschedule.

Vintage Alpacas Farm is located at 4933 Schaaf Ln Brooklyn Heights, OH 44131. Click here to select a date as well as purchase a ticket. The ticket ranges from $20-$50. Contact Kim at 216-276-9405 for more info about the event.

