Serena Williams Jewelry collaborates with Zales for an exclusive partnership

Savvas Stavrinos/Pexels

Akron, OH - Zales, a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing is delighted to publish their exclusive deal with Serena Williams Jewelry, the fine jewelry collection of the 23-time Grand-Slam winner, and entrepreneur Serena Williams.

Serena Williams Jewelry, which includes new designs as well as reinterpreted fan favorites to inspire today's modern customer, will be available exclusively through the popular diamond store in the United States. Williams wanted to create pieces that reflected her bold style while also promoting self-love, strength, and perseverance, thus the collection represents that purpose.

Serena Williams Jewelry and Zales have a long history of supporting responsibly sourced fine jewelry, so the partnership is a natural fit. Starting August 24th, this eye-catching collection will be available in stores and online at Zales.com.

"We are extremely excited to work with Serena Williams. She's truly an inspiration and an icon," says Jamie Singleton, President of Kay, Zales, and Peoples.

On and off the court, Williams is known for her unique flair. The designs center on the theme of "It's Your Turn to Play," which promotes the values of enthusiasm, self-acceptance, and empowerment, infusing this notion into the collection. Unstoppable, Believe Be Great, and Queen of Your Court are the 3 primary curations that arose from this collaboration.

"I'm so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales," says Williams. According to her, she has been a loyal customer and admired their style along with their reputation for quality as well as customer service.

The jewelry features more than 60 sparkling designs of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, set in 10K Gold and Sterling Silver accented with diamonds. Depending on the metal and carat weight, exquisite jewelry can cost somewhere between $129 to $9,999.

