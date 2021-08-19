Cleveland's Case Western University shares 5 things to know about Dental School

Pixabay/Pexel

Cleveland, OH - Are you preparing for medical school but don't know what to expect? No need to worry because Cleveland's Case Western University is here to give us things to know about dental school so that you can prepare better while dreaming of wearing a white medical coat.

So, here are five insights that might assist you in knowing what's to come:

Dental school is highly competitive.

There is an old saying "They all wanted to be doctors, but couldn't get into medical school, so they went to dental school" which is not true. Dental school is just as or even more competitive than medical school. It is crucial to prepare not simply for the interview, which many individuals are concerned about. That's the least of your priority. Make sure your GPA is good to be and stay competitive.

Dentists know about their medicine.

People also don't know about how much medicine dentists are learning. Fortunately, dentists are far more knowledgeable about the medications that their patients must take, as well as the diseases that they may have, or even pre-diagnosed conditions.

Precision is everything.

Dentists are very detailed people out there. Hand skills are certainly an important component of what they'll do for a living. Hand skills and strong eye-hand coordination, as well as the ability to notice even the tiniest variations in vision, are big elements of the training.

There are many opportunities in the dental field.

Graduating from a dental school does not mean you only work as a dentist, there are a plethora of opportunities in this field. Nowadays, you can major in dental studies but work in a field study, directors of health, etc.

Dentists come from a wide array of academic backgrounds

Kristin Williams, assistant dean for admissions and student affairs and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the School of Dental Medicine at Case Western Reserve University stated that she was a marketing and accounting major with a chemistry minor. This means that being a dentist does not require having a biology major.

