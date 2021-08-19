Harlem Capital Team to hold Cleveland Tech Happy Hour on September 16

Coffee and tea break mingle Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — The Harlem Capital Team is inviting anyone to join the Cleveland Tech Happy Hour which will be held on September 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT at Market Garden Brewery, 1947 West 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a drink and engage in great conversation with others in Cleveland's vibrant startup community.

This is the first event held by Harlem Capital in collaboration with Venture for America and Upside Podcast which is expected to continue to be held for the next editions.

In addition to ordinary citizens, this event also welcomes the arrival of builders, investors, founders, and champions from the CLE startup environment.

To take part in this event, participants are required to order tickets free of charge on the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leveland-tech-happy-hour-tickets-164349430571?aff=ebdssbdestsearch by clicking the "Register" section. The ticket includes two drinks and light bites.

For further information, please contact the organizers on the Eventbrite page by clicking the "Contact" button at the bottom of the page.

Harlem Capital Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York that secured early-stage VC funding focused on investing in people of color and women.

With a vision to change the face of entrepreneurship by investing in 1,000 entrepreneurs over the next 20 years, this organization recently raised Fund II of $134 million.

HCP made an initial $1-2mm investment in seed rounds from US-domiciled companies for 10%+ ownership. Currently, the organization's 33 investments have spanned across 14 cities and 12 industries in the country.

The organization seeks investment in enterprise and consumer technology with a focus on fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, cryptocurrency, and SaaS. To learn more about the organization, please visit https://harlem.capital/.

