Five recommended French restaurants worth visiting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — If you want to try food from another country this week, why don't try French cuisine which is already famous for its deliciousness? We've made five recommendations for French restaurants in Cleveland that are worth a visit. Here's the list:

1. L'Albatros

Located at 11401 Bellflower Road, Cleveland OH, 44106, this restaurant offers a variety of menus such as Terrine Du Chef, Escargots, Chicken Liver, and Fois Gras Mousseline, Prime Sirloin Steak and Frites, Choucroute Garni, and many more. If you are a vegan, you can try their vegetarian menus such as Root Vegetable "Cassoulet" and Pasta Du Jour.

This restaurant operates Tuesday - Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, please call (216) 791-7880 or visit https://www.albatrosbrasserie.com/reservations for reservations.

2. EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute

You can visit EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute at 13101 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120. There are a number of menus offered for dinner such as Bisque de homard, Soupe du Jour, Salade Nicoise, Escargots de Bourgogne, Croquette de saumon, and more. For desserts, you can try Crème Brûlée, Pudding au pain aux pommes, Bananas Foster, and etc.

This place is open Monday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 216-921-3333 or contact info@edwinsrestaurant.org.

3. Le Petit Triangle Cafe

Another recommended France restaurant to visit is Le Petit Triangle Cafe. Located at 1881 Fulton Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113, the restaurant offers a comprehensive menu such as a menu for brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, and catering.

For lunch, some of the menus offered are Smoked Trout & Lentils, Croissant Breakfast Sandwich, Salade Lyonnaise, and more. As for dinner, you can choose Escargots in a small plate, Assiette de la Poisson Fumeé, Charcuterie, or Salade Lyonnaise.

For reservations or take-out orders, please call 216-281-1881.

4. Tartine Bistro

This restaurant offers plenty of menus you can pick such as Pork Trotters Croquette, Steak Au Poivre, French Dip, Prosciutto, and many more. For vegans, they can choose Stuffed Peppers, Marinated Tofu Skewers, Beet Carpaccio, or Melon Gazpacho.

You can visit this restaurant at 19110 Old Detroit Rd Rocky River, OH 44116. For reservations, please call 440-331-0800.

5. Cru Uncorked

When you look at the menu list, you will be confused because this restaurant offers a lot of menu choices complete with desserts and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Some of the menus that you can choose from are Steak Tartare, Escargot, Hot Foie Gras, Halibut, Lavender Cured Duck Breast, and many more. For desserts, you can try Key Lime Pie, Chef's Whim Crème Brûlée, Verrine, Chocolate Stone, or Chef's Whim Vacherin.

This place is located at 34300 Chagrin Boulevard Moreland Hills, OH 44022. For more information, please call 440.903.1171 or contact Info@CruUncorked.com.

