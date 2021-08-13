Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum has been named the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist

Panoramic view from the south end zone of Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio JonRidinger/Unsplash

KENT, OH - On 12 August, the Reese's Senior Bowl committee has selected Dustin Crum, Quarterback of the Kent State Golden Flashes, as one of Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlists players.

Crum along with Ball State Cardinal quarterback, Drew Plitt, is two of the only Mid-American Conference quarterbacks named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist. Both of them were all-conference quarterbacks last season, with Crum earning first-team all-conference honors.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the college football equivalent of a senior all-star game and is the first step in the NFL Draft process. The 2022 edition of the Senior Bowl will take place on February 5, 2022, in their headquarter in Mobile, Alabama.

If Crum is selected as the winner, he will be the third Golden Flashes to play in the bowl game after tight end Casey Pierce in 2014 and offensive lineman Brian Winters in 2012.

With the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, this year Crum has been named to six pre-season accolades awards. The other five watchlists that included the Golden Flashes quarterback are the College Football Performance, Manning, Walter Camp, Maxwell, and Davey O'Brien Awards.

In the last 16 games he played, Dustin Crum has put some astonishing numbers in his achievement. Since he started in the starting lineup in week two of 2019, Crum completed 70 percent of his passes, averaged nearly 280 yards passing per game, and has thrown 32 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also manages to rush over 900 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Last season, he helped Kent State averaging over 600 yards of offense (606.5), the only Division-I team to do so during that season, and no teams able to averaged more points than Kent State at 49.75 per contest.

Kent State opens the 2021 season at Texas A&M on Saturday, September 4th. Kick time is set for 8 p.m. eastern and can be seen on ESPNU.

