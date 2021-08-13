The Mentor International Trade Initiative Seminar Series continues September 9

Felicia Buitenwerf/Unsplash

MENTOR, OH - The City of Mentor will host The Mentor International Trade Initiative Seminar Series at Mentor Schools Paradigm Center located at 6477 Center Street on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The seminar will last from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and address the International Contracts and Agreements topic.

The seminars will present three legal professionals, with experience in the Americas, Europe, Latin America, and Asia region. The invited speakers are:

Coaraci Nogueira Do Vale, Senior Partner and Managing Partner of the São Paulo office at the law firm Rosman, Penalva, Souza Leão, Franco, Vale, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Daniel Ujczo, Senior Counsel for International Trade and Transportation at the law firm Thompson Hine LLP, Columbus, OH. Pingshan Li, Partner at the law firm Thompson Hine LLP, Cleveland, OH.

(Messiers Ujczo and Li will present in person while Mr. Vale will present virtually from Brazil).

The speakers will talk about what business managers should look before they enter into a contractual agreement with companies from other countries, what we should do and prepare when things go wrong, and how to prevent any unintended violations of US regulations related to forced labor, bribery, or new requirements outlined in the USMCA.om

This seminar will be very useful for gaining knowledge in the foreign business affair, especially for exporters, importers, logistic managers, manufacturers, distributors, and service companies doing business with foreign companies.

The registration fee for this seminar is $20.00 (include continental breakfast).

For more information about the seminar or other questions, please contact Kelly Conrad, the Economic Development Administrator, at conrad@cityofmentor.com or (440) 974-5740.

