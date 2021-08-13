The City of Cleveland opens job position for Assistant Administrator

Gabrielle Henderson/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland Division of Parking is opening a job position for an Assistant Administrator. The salary range for this position is $20,800.00 - $74,880.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.

The Assistant Administrator's main responsibility would be to perform administrative duties on major daily and projects/programs on the City of Cleveland parking division. Develop and ensure divisional/departmental policies and procedures are implemented.

You are also expected to prepare and maintain regular and special reports related to divisional/departmental operations in the City of Cleveland. You will work under the supervision of the management.

The duties above are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar or related.

Required qualification for this position:

Possess High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

Bachelor's Degree in Business/Public Relations or other related fields from a four-year accredited college or university is preferred.

Minimum two years experience in government or private industry office administration or any related position and work. (Substitution: Two years of full-time experience may substitute for each year of college education lacking.)

Able to operate Microsoft Office Suites and a PC.

Able to analyze Parking data statistics and information.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit and apply through governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

