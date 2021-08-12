City of Cleveland Heights opens job position as Climber

Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH - The City of Cleveland Heights is opening a job position for Climber. The salary for this position is $40,747.20 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will open until the position is filled.

Climber's main responsibility would be to pruning, treating, and planting trees around lawns and properties in the City of Cleveland Heights. You will operate various equipment intended for tree trimming and maintenance like chainsaws, chippers, stump grinders, aerial lifts, and cranes. This job requires heavy physical activities.

The duties below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Able to climb trees.

Perform pruning of dead or overgrown branches or stems to maintain trees and vegetation.

Load tree logs and other waste materials into a truck.

Operate chainsaws, chippers, stump grinders, aerial lifts, and cranes.

Operate bucket trucks and other equipment around energized lines.

Maintain the safety of the work area from debris and other dangerous items.

Respond to emergency calls.

Perform landscaping and snow removal duties if assigned.

Prepare reports.

Required qualification:

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent education.

Education in the Arboriculture field is a plus.

Possess an Ohio Commercial Driver's License (Class B).

Minimum 3 years experience roping and rigging techniques.

Familiar with safety procedures of tree care, driving, and equipment usage.

Able to operate various tools and equipment related to tree maintenance.

Able to lift to 90lbs independently.

Able to work with a team or independently.

Must obtain/possess ISA Arborist certification within 1 year of hire

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact Anna Smith, Human Resources Director on 216-291-5718 or visit http://www.clevelandheights.com/

