The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio opening a college scholarship program

CLEVELAND, OH - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio was given a large financial donation of $2 million in total. This fund is used to establish a college scholarship program which already helped dozens of its alumni complete college degrees.

This fund is given from the Fred E. Scholl Charitable Foundation after their dissolution. The foundation donated the fund for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio members through the Cleveland Foundation and managed by College Now.

“We’re thrilled to announce that even though the foundation itself will be dissolved, the positive impacts on the club and club members will continue,” said foundation President Bernie Karr, who is a longtime board member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will also receive annual operating funds as part of their contribution to the Bill and Viia Beechler Endowment Fund.

“We’re of course were happy to receive the endowment money so we can continue the scholarship program in perpetuity,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio President and CEO Jeff Scott said. “This means we can continue to give our kids awesome pathways past just the graduation of high school.

For you to be eligible to receive the scholarships, the qualified Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio applicants must maintain a 2.5 GPA in college. The scholarship is for four years period and started from $5,000 to $8,000 during the final year.

Currently, there is more than 10,000 member in Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. With this number, Scott said Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio would like to increase the number of awarded scholarships.

