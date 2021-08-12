Lake Erie College appoints new vice president for advancement

Front of College Hall, the main administration building of Lake Erie College Dkocan/Wikimedia Commons

PAINESVILLE, OH - On August 10, Brian Posler, Ph.D., President of Lake Erie College announced the appointment of Jennifer Schuller as the new vice president for Lake Erie College’s institutional advancement division. Schuller will assume the position beginning on September 13, 2021.

Before joining Lake Erie College, Schuller was part of the advancement team at Hiram College for 16 years. She is also serving as the Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at Hiram College and is responsible for all aspects of the College’s fundraising efforts including annual fund and planned giving initiatives and to manage major donors.

During her time there, she manages to secure multiple million-dollar gifts to the College, including the largest, seven-figure, single cash gift in Hiram’s history in 2017.

“I am very excited to have Jennifer join our team,” said President Posler. “Her proven success at Hiram will be a very welcome addition to Lake Erie College.”

She gets her two Bachelor's Degree in 2000 from Bowling Green State University in Bachelor of Science in art therapy and Bachelor of Fine Art in painting, and her Master of Education degree in higher education administration from Kent State University in 2002.

“I look forward to working with a great team of individuals at Lake Erie College including President Posler, his leadership team, and the many faculty and staff to advance the mission and goals of the College. I am eager to apply my two decades of alumni engagement and fundraising experience and to work with an already enthusiastic group of Lake Erie College alumni and friends,” said Schuller.

Lake Erie College's confidence in Schuller's talent for matching financial needs with institutional values will greatly help Lake Erie College in supporting its student in the future.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.