PINK Victoria's Secret launches Back to YOU campaign

COLUMBUS, OH - PINK Victoria's Secret, a subsidiary company of Victoria's Secret (headquarters in Columbus, Ohio) targeting young women, is launching "Back To ___" (Back to YOU) campaign, a campaign acknowledging the "new normal".

Back to YOU campaign will include a pop-up event and a nationwide contest giving away $250,000 in total to help young adults focus on their mental health.

To participate, create a video on Instagram explaining how you would use the $500 to feel like yourself again, add the hashtags #PINKBackToYou and #PINKSweepstakes, tag @VSPINK in your post and follow @VSPINK on Instagram. 500 selected winners will receive $500 each. The contest would last until 28 August.

Also starting this August 12 until August 28, PINK is launching a pop-up "Back To ___" event tour. The tour will be held at The Gulch in Nashville from Aug. 12 – Aug. 14, Atlantic Station in Atlanta from Aug. 19 – Aug. 21, and Sparkman Wharf in Tampa from Aug. 26 – Aug. 28.

The tour would feature a zen garden reflection zone and dance tunnel. Participants who attend the tour could receive exclusive merchandise like a limited-edition activity journal created in collaboration with We The Urban and The Jed Foundation, as well as PINK beauty products, custom earbuds, and many more!

"We recognize that this new normal is unfamiliar and uncertain, so we want to help our customers navigate this time however we can," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK. "Our 'Back To ___' campaign is all about helping young adults feel like their best selves, so we're honored to join them on this journey of self-love and, of course, dress them along the way!"

As part of the Back to YOU campaign, PINK also donated $200,000 to The Jed Foundation's Set to Go program, a program that helps students on campus manage their transition to college, emphasizing mental health and wellness.

