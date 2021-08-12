Notre Dame College supports Pell Grant Expansion and Preservation Act

Leon Wu/Unsplash

EUCLID, OH - President of Notre Dame College, Michael J. Pressimone, Ed.D., has announced his support for the #DoublePell campaign, a national campaign led by the Double Pell Alliance which committed to doubling the maximum Pell Grant by the 50th anniversary of the creation of the program in June 2021.

Notre Dame College, together with more than 100 higher education organizations, has shown its support for the reintroducing of the Pell Grant Expansion and Preservation Act to raise awareness in your community and help students across the nation.

Pressimone also encourages Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) to endorse the bill.

All political parties are supporting the bill to expand Pell Grants, doubling the award amounts and making it available for DREAMers, and make the funding obligatory for future acts.

Currently, about 98 percent of Notre Dame College students received financial aid. Lower-income students are burdened due to the decreased buying power of the Pell Grant, which awarded almost 7 million students each year, whose 90 percent of those number are families with income below $50K.

Only 16 percent of Pell Grant awardee choose to use their grant at a private non-profit college, while 40 percent chose a public four-year college.

The Pell Grants surely will help students who have not earned their first bachelor's degree, as this will give them greater freedom of choice and opportunity when it comes to education and career development.

“Studies have shown that graduating with a bachelor’s degree from a four-year, private college can earn you three times more than just with a high school degree,” Pressimone said.

