The City of Youngstown Health Department opening job vacancy for Environmental Health Director position

Christin Hume/Unsplash

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The City of Youngstown Health Department is opening a job position for an Environmental Health Director. The salary for this position is $60,364.30 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 20, 2021, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time (US & Canada).

Environmental Health Director's main job description is to directing the administrative and technical daily duties of the Staff of the Environmental and Air Pollution Divisions. The individual in this position will work under the general supervision of the Health Commissioner.

The Environmental Health Director is responsible for the protection of the public's health through the enforcement of all applicable laws, ordinances, codes, rules, standards, and regulations of the State of Ohio, the City of Youngstown, and the Board of Health.

Some examples of work as Environmental Health Director are:

Participate in foodservice surveys.

Participate in general environmental program and annual planning and survey inspections.

Supervise the sanitarian staff.

Assess the environmental needs within the assigned district.

Make reports for grant-related assignments.

Create summary statistics on departmental activities.

Maintain the effectiveness of the air pollution control program.

Provide program budget for manpower, facilities, equipment, and material.

Prepare monthly reports for the Ohio EPA and financial reports for the Board of Health.

The duties above are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Required qualification:

Bachelor's Degree in Natural Science, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, or any related fields.

Minimum two years experience in environmental management or related positions and works.

Minimum five years experience as a sanitarian.

Possess a valid certificate as a Registered Sanitarian from the State Board of Sanitarian Registration in the State of Ohio.

Possess a valid Ohio Driver's License.

If you are interested, apply through governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 330-742-8798.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.