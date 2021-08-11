Kent State University extends contract of Football Head Coach Sean Lewis

Dix Stadium Gary McLaughlin/Unsplash

KENT, OH - On Monday, August 9, Kent State Director of Athletics Randale L. Richmond, has announced the contract extension of Sean Lewis, the head coach of Kent State Golden Flashes Football Team, until the end of the 2025 season.

Sean Lewis, 35, is one of the youngest coaches in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. Under his guidance, Kent State has won seven of its last eight games and achieved a four-game streak during the end of the 2019 season. He also brings the first bowl trophy for Kent State when they won the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl.

Since Lewis joined in 2018, The Kent State FlashFAST has set new records. During his first season, the Flashes nearly doubled the team scoring from the previous year (12.8 to 23.9) and topping the 5000 total yards in 2019.

In 2020, Lewis led the Flashes to a 3-1 record, the first back-to-back winning seasons since the 1976 and 1977 campaigns. Golden Flash also led in total offense with 606.5 yards per game and scored 49.75 points per game.

"Very exciting day for our FlashFAST family and Kent State University," Head Coach Sean Lewis said. "I've said from the beginning how special this place is, and we are just getting started. We have an amazing staff and a special group of young men here in our locker room. There's still a lot of work to be done to realize all we're capable of doing. I am thrilled to have the long commitment from President Diacon and Randale Richmond. Let's continue to build and elevate this elite football program together."

Richmond said that they are very excited to witness Head Coach Sean Lewis's contribution to the team. Sean's commitment to his student-athletes, Kent campus and community has led the Golden Flashes to achieve remarkable success, and Richmond said he has no doubt about what Coach Lewis would bring for the future.

