Controller job vacancy at Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) is opening a job position as a Controller. This full-time position will remain open until the position is filled.

The Controller's main responsibility is to manage and oversee all Y.O.U.’s finance, accounting, and budget activities. As part of the Senior Leadership Team, the Controller will also be tasked to supervise the Accounting Team. The controller will works closely with the Board Finance and Audit Committees.

The duties listed below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your assignments. Other duties not included in the list are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar or related.

  • Take charge of financial oversight and the preparation of financial statements to ensure compliance with GAAP standards and regulatory requirements.
  • Manage all grant, foundation, program, and project budgets.
  • Create financial reports for government, corporate, foundation, and public grants in an accurate and timely manner.
  • With program managers and executive teams, supervise organizational cash flow and develop finance and administrative systems to support operations and reporting.
  • Assists the audit team in preparing Form 990 and other tax return documents, including Form 5500.

Required qualification:

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Taxation, Business Administration, Business Management, Economics, or other related fields.
  • Master in Business Administration (MBA) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is preferred.
  • Minimum 8-10 years experience in accounting and financial management or other related fields or positions.
  • 5 years experience in a supervisory position.
  • Knowledge in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), accounting principles, rules, regulations, policies, and best practices is preferred.
  • Proficient in operating Microsoft Excel.

For more information on how to apply, benefits, and other work-related question, please visit Youth Opportunities Unlimited website at https://www.youthopportunities.org/careers

