Kent State University is looking for a post-doctoral Research Scholar

KENT, OH - Post-doctoral Research Scholar is wanted at Kent State University. This job is for professionals who are working on a research grant project linked to healthcare design and will be under the guidance of the Principal Investigator (PI). The daily research efforts are coordinated, facilitated, and backed by the Post-Doctoral Research Scholar. They work together with the Principal Investigator and supports in the conduct and development of research.

Here are some of the essential duties that this job demands:

• Support with the supervision of graduate research assistants as needed.

• Participate in project-specific training.

• Assist with many areas of grant-funded research project development

• Write reports for finished projects that will be published in peer-reviewed journals, given to grantors, or published in trade magazines.

• Create course materials and instruct students.

• Organize and direct student research projects

• When necessary, assist in the management of outside consultants

• Facilitate study monitoring visits and respond to all study-related questions as soon as possible.

Here are some of the minimum qualifications for this job such as possessing a doctoral as well as a professional degree in architecture along with healthcare-related research experience of at least three years, and teaching experience of one year.

The candidate also needs to have strong writing, communication, presentation, computer, and project management skills as well as attention to detail, organizing multiple data, and being able to work autonomously on a regular basis.

This is a full-time job where the accepted candidate will work in the Kent Campus and the application will close on August 21, 2021, Eastern Daylight Time.

Interested applicants can apply by clicking this link.

