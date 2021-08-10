Mentor PerchFest debuting this August

Clark Young/Unsplash

MENTOR, OH - The City of Mentor is scheduled to hold the Mentor PerchFest, a three-day event with fishing tournaments and clinics that will make its debut at the Mentor Lagoons Marina from August 27 to 29, 2021.

The Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve & Marina is located at 8365 Harbor Drive in Mentor.

The schedule of events is Friday, August 27 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, August 29 from 11 a.m – 5 p.m. This event is free for all attendants.

The main contest is Mentor Lagoons Yacht Club Walleye Tournament which will be held daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from August 27 to 29. The fee is $25.00 per person. The prizes will be accumulated through the entry fees and the distribution of prize money is as follow: 1st place receives 80%, 2nd place receives 15%, and 3rd place receives 5% (if there is a tie, the prize will be split evenly between the tied parties).

On Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Kids Fishing Derby which is free for all participants (the eligible age for kids fishing derby is between 4-12 years old).

Guests can also enjoy fishing clinics that will explain fishing for beginners, including how to tie fishing flies, how to identify fish species, how to clean and fillet fish, how to identify prime fishing spots, and advice on baiting. There is also live entertainment, games, food and craft tenants, and many more.

For more information about the event rules, vendor, and sponsorship opportunities, Contact the Mentor Parks & Recreation Department at parks@cityofmentor.com or (440) 974-5720 for details.

Mentor PerchFest is hosted in a partnership with the Mentor Lagoons Yacht Club with support from the Lake County Visitors Bureau and other sponsors.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.