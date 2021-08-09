Painesville, OH

Painesville to hold the third series of 2021’s Painesville Party in the Park Lite on August 14

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Frg4X_0bMC2yHz00

PAINESVILLE, OH – The Painesville Community Improvement Corporation is hosting its annual community event “Party in the Park” with four smaller-scale events on different dates to replace the usual three-day event called “Party in the Park Lite”. The closest event to be held is their third one on August 14 at Painesville Square.

Party in the Park is a free music festival attended by Painesville residents, inviting singers and bands from the City and beyond, as well as food trucks and vendors. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the PCIC decided to create a smaller event for Party in the Park.

The event was canceled in 2020 to prioritize residents’ safety and health. “I have been involved with PCIC for over 25 years so it’s sad not to have ‘PITP 2020” to look forward to but we have to look out for the health and wellbeing of our residents and the larger community too,” Ryan Gilkerson, music chair of PCIC, stated back in their 2020 press release.

Party in the Park Lite has been held twice back on May 22 and July 17 with various musicians and street food stalls, leaving two more schedules for the event on August 14 and September 18. The event will be held from noon to midnight with six musicians will be performing for two hours each.

Party in The Park Lite lineups for August 14 are James McDivitt to open the event with country music; followed by Gimme Sugar, a Rolling Stone tribute band, at 2 p.m.; rock and jazz music by The Rhythm Syndicate at 4 p.m.; R&B/Soul music by Elation featuring Michele Edwards at 6 p.m.; modern country music by Yosemite Slim at 8 p.m.; and closed by Highland Rose with their rock performance.

The event is sponsored by various parties from Ohio’s corporates, local businesses, and communities. It has been PCIC’s mission to encourage lively activities in the City and create a sense of community within the community. The activities are also aimed to benefit local businesses and grants for charities.

Please visit www.painesvilleimprovement.com/party-in-the-park for more information regarding the event and other PCIC’s activities.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f1158b3b283913ea0a364a5299cb95d8.blob

Calling Cleveland home and the dog my spirit animal. They/them

Cleveland, OH
386 followers
Loading

More from Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Kent, OH

Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum has been named the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist

KENT, OH - On 12 August, the Reese's Senior Bowl committee has selected Dustin Crum, Quarterback of the Kent State Golden Flashes, as one of Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlists players.Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent State University is looking for a post-doctoral Research Scholar

KENT, OH - Post-doctoral Research Scholar is wanted at Kent State University. This job is for professionals who are working on a research grant project linked to healthcare design and will be under the guidance of the Principal Investigator (PI). The daily research efforts are coordinated, facilitated, and backed by the Post-Doctoral Research Scholar. They work together with the Principal Investigator and supports in the conduct and development of research.Read full story
Mentor, OH

The Mentor International Trade Initiative Seminar Series continues September 9

MENTOR, OH - The City of Mentor will host The Mentor International Trade Initiative Seminar Series at Mentor Schools Paradigm Center located at 6477 Center Street on Thursday, September 9, 2021.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland opens job position for Assistant Administrator

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland Division of Parking is opening a job position for an Assistant Administrator. The salary range for this position is $20,800.00 - $74,880.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Cleveland Heights, OH

City of Cleveland Heights opens job position as Climber

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH - The City of Cleveland Heights is opening a job position for Climber. The salary for this position is $40,747.20 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will open until the position is filled.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio opening a college scholarship program

CLEVELAND, OH - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio was given a large financial donation of $2 million in total. This fund is used to establish a college scholarship program which already helped dozens of its alumni complete college degrees.Read full story
Painesville, OH

Lake Erie College appoints new vice president for advancement

PAINESVILLE, OH - On August 10, Brian Posler, Ph.D., President of Lake Erie College announced the appointment of Jennifer Schuller as the new vice president for Lake Erie College’s institutional advancement division. Schuller will assume the position beginning on September 13, 2021.Read full story
Columbus, OH

PINK Victoria's Secret launches Back to YOU campaign

COLUMBUS, OH - PINK Victoria's Secret, a subsidiary company of Victoria's Secret (headquarters in Columbus, Ohio) targeting young women, is launching "Back To ___" (Back to YOU) campaign, a campaign acknowledging the "new normal".Read full story
Euclid, OH

Notre Dame College supports Pell Grant Expansion and Preservation Act

EUCLID, OH - President of Notre Dame College, Michael J. Pressimone, Ed.D., has announced his support for the #DoublePell campaign, a national campaign led by the Double Pell Alliance which committed to doubling the maximum Pell Grant by the 50th anniversary of the creation of the program in June 2021.Read full story
Youngstown, OH

The City of Youngstown Health Department opening job vacancy for Environmental Health Director position

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The City of Youngstown Health Department is opening a job position for an Environmental Health Director. The salary for this position is $60,364.30 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 20, 2021, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time (US & Canada).Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent State University extends contract of Football Head Coach Sean Lewis

KENT, OH - On Monday, August 9, Kent State Director of Athletics Randale L. Richmond, has announced the contract extension of Sean Lewis, the head coach of Kent State Golden Flashes Football Team, until the end of the 2025 season.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Marco Pizza announces future plan to add five new stores in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Marco's Pizza, one of the country's fastest-growing pizza franchises, has revealed its development blueprint for the Greater Cleveland area, including a plan to establish five new locations by 2025 through collaboration with qualified franchisees.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Controller job vacancy at Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) is opening a job position as a Controller. This full-time position will remain open until the position is filled. The Controller's main responsibility is to manage and oversee all Y.O.U.’s finance, accounting, and budget activities. As part of the Senior Leadership Team, the Controller will also be tasked to supervise the Accounting Team. The controller will works closely with the Board Finance and Audit Committees.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

North Coast Harbor presents North Coast Namaste

Cleveland, OH - This summer, For the 7th season of North Coast Namasté, join Cleveland area yoga studios at North Coast Harbor. This lakefront yoga series in Cleveland provides classic multi-level yoga for people of all ages.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland is looking for GIS/IS Coordinator

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is opening a job position for a GIS/IS Coordinator. The salary range for this position is $52,000.00 - $108,160.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 20, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland is looking for Assistant Administrator - Fiscal

CLEVELAND, OH—The City of Cleveland is opening a job position for an Assistant Administrator - Fiscal as a full-time job. The salary range for this position is $20,800.00 - $74,880.00 per year. The vacancy will close on August 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.Read full story
Ohio State

Valor Academy of Ohio is looking for a teacher for grades 4 through 8

COLUMBUS, OH – Valor Academy of Ohio is looking for a teacher for grades 4 through 8. This full-time position will remain open until the start of the new school year on August 26.Read full story
1 comments
Mentor, OH

Mentor PerchFest debuting this August

MENTOR, OH - The City of Mentor is scheduled to hold the Mentor PerchFest, a three-day event with fishing tournaments and clinics that will make its debut at the Mentor Lagoons Marina from August 27 to 29, 2021.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cavs Legion Gaming Club partners with Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine

CLEVELAND, OH - On June 24, Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has just announced their partnership with Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine.Read full story
Akron, OH

FirstEnergy to spark interest to STEM for girls

AKRON, OH - During the summer, FirstEnergy held the FirstEnergy Girl Power patch program with the Girl Scouts of North East Ohio. This program aims to provide interactive experiences learning about electricity.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy