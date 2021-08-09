Painesville to hold the third series of 2021’s Painesville Party in the Park Lite on August 14

PAINESVILLE, OH – The Painesville Community Improvement Corporation is hosting its annual community event “Party in the Park” with four smaller-scale events on different dates to replace the usual three-day event called “Party in the Park Lite”. The closest event to be held is their third one on August 14 at Painesville Square.

Party in the Park is a free music festival attended by Painesville residents, inviting singers and bands from the City and beyond, as well as food trucks and vendors. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the PCIC decided to create a smaller event for Party in the Park.

The event was canceled in 2020 to prioritize residents’ safety and health. “I have been involved with PCIC for over 25 years so it’s sad not to have ‘PITP 2020” to look forward to but we have to look out for the health and wellbeing of our residents and the larger community too,” Ryan Gilkerson, music chair of PCIC, stated back in their 2020 press release.

Party in the Park Lite has been held twice back on May 22 and July 17 with various musicians and street food stalls, leaving two more schedules for the event on August 14 and September 18. The event will be held from noon to midnight with six musicians will be performing for two hours each.

Party in The Park Lite lineups for August 14 are James McDivitt to open the event with country music; followed by Gimme Sugar, a Rolling Stone tribute band, at 2 p.m.; rock and jazz music by The Rhythm Syndicate at 4 p.m.; R&B/Soul music by Elation featuring Michele Edwards at 6 p.m.; modern country music by Yosemite Slim at 8 p.m.; and closed by Highland Rose with their rock performance.

The event is sponsored by various parties from Ohio’s corporates, local businesses, and communities. It has been PCIC’s mission to encourage lively activities in the City and create a sense of community within the community. The activities are also aimed to benefit local businesses and grants for charities.

Please visit www.painesvilleimprovement.com/party-in-the-park for more information regarding the event and other PCIC’s activities.

