Cleveland Metroparks is seeking candidates to join their team as an Event Coordinator

CLEVELAND, OH – Cleveland Metroparks is looking for a full-time Event Coordinator to join their customer service team. They are accepting applications until August 24, 2021.

As an Event Coordinator, you will be working to plan, coordinate, and organize events that will take place in the Metroparks facility such as weddings, conferences, picnics, and other events. Thus, you have to be ready to work in flexible schedules.

Event Coordinator will be working with the Special Events Manager, Event and Group Sales Associate, and Sales Manager to ensure all of the clients' needs are fulfilled. This position will act as the host of Metroparks sponsored events and resolve problems occurring in the location as required.

Trips to multiple Metroparks areas are required to show presence in the event. You will also be asked to collect contacts regarding rentals for the client and promote Metroparks for events venue. Maintaining communication with the supervisor and co-workers is needed to solve issues and concerns. You must also maintain safety in your working environment, as well as providing an appropriate manner to your surroundings.

You will be asked to join conferences, seminars, training, and certification programs to broaden your skills and knowledge as required. Other responsibilities relevant to your main ones will also be given as needed.

To be considered, you must meet some requirements as follow:

Associates degree in hospitality management or relevant field.

Experience in hospitality and event organizing for at least one year.

A credible driver’s license officiated by the State of Ohio.

Familiarity with the event-booking system.

Appropriate communication skills, both spoken and written to ensure relationships with co-workers and stakeholders, as well as creating clear reports.

Management, organization, leadership, and teamwork skills.

Ability to use software especially Microsoft Office.

Professionality and independence.

You will be offered $15.51 - $19.39 per hour. Should you be interested, you can apply here.

