Alliance’s University of Mount Union announces Lecture Series 2021-2022 for students and the public to attend

ALLIANCE, OH – The University of Mount Union in Alliance announced its lectureship events for the 2021-2022 academic year for students, faculty, university residents, as well as the general public to attend.

Mount Union Lecture Series has always been held every semester to let the university residents gain knowledge of disciplines outside their major. This program is hoped to open new perspectives and ideas.

Aside from lectures that will be attended by special keynote speakers, there also will be art exhibitions, music performances, conventions, and fine arts events.

The University of Mount Union Lecture Series 2021-2022 will consist of five lectureships with free tickets available on August 23. Five lectureships to take place are Gallaher Lecture, Faculty Lecture, Kershaw/Carr Lecture, Eckler Lecture, and Schooler Lecture. Each will be presented by experts in certain fields.

There will be three lectures that take place in Brush Performance Hall, Giese Center for the Performing Arts. The first one is Gallaher Lecture on September 22, 2021, by Dr. Robert Musil, president and CEO of the Rachel Carson Council, which will be presenting “Rachel Carson and Her Environmental Legacy for Today”.

Next is Kershaw/Carr Lecture on February 7, 2022, by Chris Coles, a professor and musician. Coles will be presenting an interdisciplinary performance consist of animation, recitation, dance, and music in “Nine Lives”. The last is Eckler Lecture by award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson on March 23, 2022.

The Faculty Lecture will be led by Mount Union’s professor of philosophy and religious studies, Dr. Susan Haddox. Haddox will present “Gender, Violence, and Identity in the Bible and Society” on October 12, 2021, at the Presser Recital Hall, Cope Music Hall.

Politics disciplinary lecture will be held on April 2022 by Donna Brazile and Ana Navarro in the Schooler Lecture. The lecture will be held at the Timken Gymnasium, McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex (MAAC).

More information regarding Mount Union Lecture Series can be accessed through mountunion.edu/lecture-series.

