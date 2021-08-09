Greater Alliance Carnation Festival 2021 offers various activities for the residents to enjoy

ALLIANCE, OH – The City of Alliance is currently holding its annual event the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival, a ten-day festival featuring parades, food, and other entertainments in the city. The festival has started on August 5 and will continue until August 15.

Alliance was crowned by the Ohio Legislature as “Carnation City” on April 1, 1959, as a tribute to the political event sequence between Dr. Levi Lamborn and the 25th President of The United States, William McKinley. Ever since then, the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival is held to honor the city’s title.

There are a lot of activities for the residents to enjoy and participate in. The festival was opened with a princess tea party, trail run, movie screening at Silver Park, and proceeded to Rib and Food Fest that run for three days. Food stalls and other local businesses had shown their specials for the residents.

The ongoing series of events are Used Book Sale until August 11 at 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on 405 S. Linden Ave; Historical Tours until August 15, begin at 2 p.m. each day; Hot Air Balloon Lift Off on August 12; Pet Show at the Silver Park, Jaycees Shelter on August 13 at 6 p.m.; and many more.

The Ice Cream Socials invites elderly residents to participate in the festivities. The committee will bring the festivities to the residents in nursing houses and assisted living facilities, as their condition limits them to join the outdoor activities. Crowned Queen and Court of the Greater Alliance Carnation Queen Pageant will also attend the event to provide entertainment to the older residents of Alliance such as old songs sing-along and of course ice cream.

Residents can enjoy food, craft, and live music through Days in the Park until August 14. There are music performances from August 11 through August 14 in the evening, and a closing fireworks show will be held on August 14 at 9.30 p.m. Shuttle bus is available from Alliance Middle School to Silver Park’s main entrance.

The City provides detailed information regarding each event that can be accessed here.

