Cleveland to set rules regarding public space use during the Cleveland Browns home games season

CLEVELAND, OH – On August 4, the City of Cleveland published a set of rules regarding public spaces-use for activities related to this year’s Cleveland Browns home games. People are advised to read and follow the rules that will be spread to all vehicles entering the designated place and be posted on multiple signs.

The rules are made particularly for tailgating activities within the match period, which include the prohibition of pit fires, alcohol, vandalism, and saving spaces to be used later. People will be charged for the parking space they used and should always steer clear out of the lanes, as well as the shore way.

Should the activities involve grills, the City only allows propane grills, and no charcoal is allowed. People also should keep the space clean and put the trash in provided containers. There will be no in and out privileges as well as private latrines. Residents who violate the rules will be fined and ejected from the place.

Consumption of alcohol in public spaces is prohibited. People are advised to report if there’s any case regarding this during the event.

The City will provide 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans, and three dumpsters in the area during the games. Residents must throw all their trashes properly.

The lots will open at 7 a.m. during regular and pre-season weekend home games. Meanwhile, some of the eastern lots will be opening at noon and the western lots at 5 p.m. for games held in the evening.

As for the parking fee, people will be charged $25 per space. Buses and other large vehicles are allowed to enter the lots before the scheduled times but prohibited to wait on the shore way before the game.

Should there be a violation of parking rules, the City will give tickets and might even tow the vehicles. Ticketed residents can pay their fines at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center at 3040 Quigley Road.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.