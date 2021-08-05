North Canton’s Stark State College is seeking a part-time Adjunct American Sign Language Instructor

NORTH CANTON, OH – Stark State College has a part-time position open for Adjunct American Sign Language Instructor to be placed in its main campus at the Arts and Sciences Division. The position will be open for application until August 13.

As a part-time adjunct instructor, you will assist the Program Coordinator in giving traditional and non-traditional styled instruction for American Sign Language courses. You will be preparing the assignment's instruction by following the program requirements and licensing standards before delivering it to the students.

You will be asked to conduct assessments for the students for their performance in the class. You also will manage digital submission for Never Attends, Early Alerts, midterm, and final grades within fixed periods. You also have to be adaptable to various learning styles, as the position will be using a hybrid method, which is a mix of online and offline learning.

To accomplish your duties as an adjunct instructor, you must be able to create innovative approaches to the learning process and apply them, able to communicate with students from various backgrounds. You have to pass instructor training as required.

To be deemed eligible, applicants are required to show a bachelor or master’s degree in Interpreting, Education, or relevant discipline to American Sign Language Education. Applicants with teaching experience in higher education are preferred, while two years’ experience as a sign language interpreter or instructor is required.

You will be paid $51.01 per contact hour for the first two years and will continue to increase based upon your service duration at Stark State College. For three to five years of service, you will receive a raise of $52.80 per contact hour, $54.66 per contact hour for six to eight years, and $56.58 per contact hour for nine years of service and the rest of the years.

Should you be interested in applying, please refer to this link where you will be required to log into your governmentjobs.com account.

