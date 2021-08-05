24th Annual Main Street Festival returns to North Canton, presented by 720 Market and the City’s Chamber of Commerce

NORTH CANTON, OH – The North Canton Chamber of Commerce together with the 720 Market will be holding a hybrid event for the 24th Annual Main Street Festival with the theme “A Walk Down Main Street”. This annual event will be held on August 14 at the North and South Main Street, as well as the Main Square.

720 Market is an event with outdoor market activities that showcase local products such as foods, coffee, art crafts, greeneries, and more. The event is held in numerous venues across North Canton neighborhoods. 720 Market also offers live music from local musicians and performers as well as local food vendors.

This August, the 720 Market will be presenting their activities combined with North Canton’s Main Street Festival. There will be three main events prepared to commence at the festival, bringing the City’s local business owners in one place at the same time under the festivities.

At the South Stage near Pav’s Creamery at Bachtel/Main, there will be performances by local bands and a demo from the World Champion Taekwondo Academy. At the North Stage in YMCA steps on Main Street, there will also be a lineup of performances with one of them is Hoove Marching Band.

There will also be live wrestling by AIWrestling for the communities to enjoy. Food, beverages, live music, and local vendors will be available for the residents to enjoy at the City’s town square on Main and Maple Street. Inflatables, games, and rides will also be available at the kid's zone, as well as the BBQ Side Street market.

In 2021, 720 Market has been holding two market events on May 15 and June 26, bringing over eighty local vendors to open their stalls. The events were well-received by the communities and considered as the unofficial starter for North Canton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

720 Market brought the outdoor festivities that the communities have been missing ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. The City hopes that this year’s festival can make up the canceled one in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Further information regarding schedules and FAQs of the festival can be accessed at https://northcantonmainstreetfestival.com/.

