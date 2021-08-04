Join the Tuscarawas '5k for K9' Flash Dash and Doggie Fest!

TUSCARAWAS OH - Looking for a challenge aside from walking your dogs? How about a long distance run with your dog, the 5K for K9 at Tuscarawas Kent University, on September 11.

Kent State Tuscarawas Alumni Association and Geib Funeral Home and Crematory are partnering for Flash Dash 5K-9 run and half-mile fun run/walk. The event will take place at the Tuscawaras campus, at 330 University Dr.NE. New Philadelphia.

The event will be divided into two divisions, runner only and a runner & dog. The participant can compete in the traditional timed run or enjoying the walk/run with your dog or individually. Dogs that are participating in the event should be leashed, vaccinated, and tagged.

The preregistration fee for a 5K run is $20. Student and alumni fee $15. Registration during the event is $25. The deadline for the preregistration is September 6. The .5-mile fun run/walk registration is $15. Participants who are registering before September 6 will get a free T-Shirt.

During the event, there will be a "Doggie Fest" for the whole family to enjoy. Food, Furry Paw Art, K9 Judging Contest, Puppy Photo Booth, and other fun activities for dogs will be available to entertain all participants, followed by event awards.

“Dogs are family these days,” says Chad Conrad, director of philanthropy. “We want to bring together the love of pets and Kent State Tuscarawas for a “dog-gone” day of fun and Golden Eagles pride to help make the future brighter for our students.”

This event is open for donation, and all donations will proceed to support Kent State Tuscarawas scholarships.

To register for the event, and for more information please visit: http://www.tuscuniversityfoundation.org/5k-run--walk

