The City of Canton is seeking candidates for the Telecommunicator position until August 29

CANTON, OH – The City of Canton accepts applicants to fill a full-time Telecommunicator position at the Department of Central Communication. The vacancy application will be closed on August 29, 2021. You will be paid within the range of $19.52 - $26.22, and various benefits to be discussed in the employment.

As a Telecommunicator, you will be answering emergency and complaint calls from the public and dispatching correct personnel and the equipment through radio or phone. You have to be able to provide appropriate information or referral to non-emergency calls. You will also be asked to keep records, logs, forms, and related documents. Other responsibilities will also be given to you when needed.

To be considered as a suitable candidate, you are required to have certain knowledge and skills, including basic knowledge of services generally provided by municipal agencies; basic knowledge of the residence such as the location of particular streets and major public facilities like schools, healthcare services, etc.; comprehensive knowledge of proper English; Skill in understanding official documents like laws, orders, procedures, manuals, reports, and other technical documents.

To apply, applicants should fill out the form here.

You will be required to submit your driver’s license and other requested documents such as certificates, DD-214, diplomas/degrees certificates, and resume.

Should you be considered fit, you will be referred to National Testing Network and be invited to take the Telecommunicator exam. You have to fill the Personal History Questionnaire on the National Testing Network website. The police will do background checks on the applicants and ensure of criminal-free background. A hearing test will also be conducted.

For more information regarding the position, please refer to this link.

