Summer safety tips for your dogs from LifeLearn, Inc

CLEVELAND OH - Summer is here, and there are plenty of things you can do in Cleveland to take your dog on an adventure, either to hike, swim, and to camp.

Dogs have a higher body temperature than humans. Their body temperature can rise rapidly in a hot environment. Avon Animal Hospital shares some fantastic tips from LifeLearn, Inc. that you shouldn't miss out

1. Car in the summer

When you leave your dog in a car, make sure that it is parked in a shady area, windows open, or AC turned on. Never leave your dog unattended in a car during summer.

2. Access to drinking water and cool areas

Ensure there is access to drinking water and a shady area for them to cool down when you left them outside on hot days. Bring bottles of water when you are going out for a walk with your dog.

3. Hot surfaces

It's better to take your dog out for a walk early in the morning or after the temperature has cooled down and to walk your dog in a woodchip path, gravel, or grass.

4. Water Activities

If this is your dog's first time near water, introduce your dog first to the water. If the activities require life-vest, then your dog needs one too.

5. Sunscreen

You may want to apply specially formulated pet sunscreen to the noses, bellies, or other exposed areas to keep your dog's skin safe.

6. Leash

It is better to keep your dog on a leash during outdoor adventures, BBQ, and campfires to prevent them from chasing after wild animals and fire burn.

7. Tick, fleas and mosquitoes

Make sure your pet has already taken preventive medications. Bring a pet-safe insect repellent. Repellents that contain DEET formulas should never be used on animals.

For more tips, visit: https://avonanimal.com/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.