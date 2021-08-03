Rob Zombie will headline the Ohio Inkcarceration Festival on September 12

Danny Howe/Unsplash

MANSFIELD, OH - Rob Zombie, American singer and the former lead vocalist of the band White Zombie, will headline the Inkcarceration Festival on Sunday, 12 September 2021 at the Ohio State Reformatory.

Rob Zombie, born Robert Bartleh Cummings, is an award-winning soloist and the founder of the heavy metal band White Zombie.

Nominated seven times in Grammy Awards, he is also the older brother of Spider One, the lead vocalist of the rock band Powerman 5000.

His first solo project Hands of Death (Burn Baby Burn), written and performed with Alice Cooper in 1996, was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards.

On May 19, 2015, Zombie released his concert film, The Zombie Horror Picture Show. This film shows footage of Zombie tour backstage production from SFX, animatronic robot, pyrotechnics, light show, and other behind the scene production.

His seventh and latest studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, was released on March 12, 2021, by Nuclear Blast. This album became his first album to reach No. 1 at the Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart in the US in the first week of its release.

The Inkcarceration Festival is an annual festival held in Mansfield, Ohio which brings rock bands and tattoo artists from all over the world. Bands and music artists like Slipknot, The Hu, Rob Zombie, and A Day To Remember will headline the festival with various other bands.

All guests can get tattooed by tattoo artists from the Rich Gallery, Primitive Addiction Tattoo Studio, Kit Marlow Ink, and various other tattoo studios and artists. Inkcarceration Festival will rock the stage on 10-12 September 2021 at the Ohio State Reformatory.

Visit The Inkcarceration Festival homepage in Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, September 10-12, 2021, or social media Inkcarceration Festival to learn more.

