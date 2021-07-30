Cleveland Clinic’s physician to advise fairs and festivals attendees

CLEVELAND, OH – As the summer goes on along with the reopening of public spaces and events such as festivals and fairs, the Cleveland Clinic released an advisory video created by one of their doctors, to remind you to stay safe and follow health protocols.

Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonary and critical care physician at Cleveland Clinic, suggested a few tips you could follow when visiting public spaces or attending events with a crowd. “When going to any festival or event where there are a lot of people, try to find a corner where you are able to distance from people you don’t know,” he suggested.

The virus spread might be lower when you are in fairs or festivals as they are generally held outdoors. Even so, there is still a chance for you to be infected with COVID-19, especially when you're not yet vaccinated. Besides, people still need to stay cautious due to the appearance of new strains.

People and their families are also encouraged to get the vaccines. If you have not been vaccinated, health protocols still strictly apply to you. Dr. Khabbaza advises you to stay in a safe and less crowded space because if you’re infected, you put yourself and your family at home at risk. If your child is not of age for COVID-19 vaccination, the health protocols should still be applied.

“If you are unvaccinated, really all the rules still kind of hold, even before everything kind of opened up. Because if you go out in a setting and get ill and contract COVID, there’s a high chance of that spreading to your kids or other unvaccinated family members. So, a lot of those precautions still need to be thought about,” he explained.

Dr. Khabbaza recommends you to stay cautious even when you are about to purchase your tickets. You should do your research and check the COVID-19 infection rate of the area where the event will take place. If the infection rate is high, please reconsider your decision to attend.

