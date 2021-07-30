Sherwin-Williams is seeking an Accounting Co-Op to be placed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH – Sherwin-Williams is accepting applications to fill the Accounting Co-Op position. Sherwin-Williams is a Cleveland-based company that sells paint and coating products with over 4,438 stores operating across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Sherwin-Williams is accepting applicants from all backgrounds who possess unique talents and abilities.

As an Accounting Co-Op, you will be involved in the cargo transactions process for the US and Canada stores, which include tracing mismatched purchase invoices and bills of ladings and proceed to resolve them, examining the price changes, and assisting in answering the questions asked by shipping vendors.

You will also be asked to maintain the balance of credit card transactions in the US and Canada stores and relevant files sent by banking institutions, assist the report writing for store draft regularly rejects, help the customer deposits research, collect the customer’s complaint accrual lag analysis. You also have to do financial-related tasks as HQ’s resource and fieldwork and assist other functions as needed. The position requires you to finish your work appropriately.

To be considered, you are required to meet the determined requirements. You must be enrolled in an institution and earn Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Accounting or Finance. You are required to have good communication skills, good analytical skills, and demonstrate good organizational skills. Having a good focus and attention to detail is also needed for this position.

The position requires you to use a computer; hence, you must have basic and common personal computer skills. You will be using Microsoft Office software, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Should you be accepted, you will be working 20 hours every week within normal business hours of 8.30 AM to 5 PM. The position offers one year contract.

To apply and learn more about the position, please refer to this link.

