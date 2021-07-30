The City of Cleveland appoints new Commissioner of Division of Health Equity and Social Justice

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland named Lita Wills as the new Commissioner of the Division of Health Equity and Social Justice. The City Mayor Frank G. Jackson directly assigned the position to Wills in a press conference, on July 27.

Mayor Jackson stated that the role appointment was part of his promised work in his final term. In his statement, he said, “We will do the work because we owe nothing less to the citizens of this city. I will serve as your mayor, until I’m no longer mayor.”

”These new appointments are a continuation of the staffing changes I began in May as part of the transition to end my mayoral leadership. I have sworn in interim positions, finalized appointments, filled outstanding positions and am reassigning mayor’s office staff, including support staff, to other roles in the city,” he added.

Wills is an alumna of Cleveland State University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree of Arts. She then continued her study at Kent State University and finished her Master’s degree in Public Health.

With over 20 years of experience in community health, education and prevention, she has filled leadership roles in the public health, education, and non-profit fields.

Early in her career, she served The Free Clinic of Greater Cleveland where she got the opportunity to direct programs and initiatives related to HIV prevention and testing.

She continued her professional journey at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District as the Responsible Sex Behavior Program Supervisor. In her position, she executed comprehensive prevention education for K-12 students.

Wills also joined The Rich Center for Autism at Youngstown State University where she served as the Associate Director of Development. Then, she was appointed as the Executive Director in which she was responsible to run the Mahoning Valley College Access Program.

The next chapter of her professional career was at The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley where she acted as the Director of Community Impact. She fulfilled her duties as a director by achieving over 40 partnership investments, directing COVID-19 Emergency Response Funding, and creating policies that concern Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

The live stream of Wills' appointment by Mayor Jackson was recorded and can be accessed through City of Cleveland – City Hall’s Facebook page.

