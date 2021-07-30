The city of Wooster encourages its people to solve mosquito problems together

WOOSTER, OH – The City of Wooster recently address the harm mosquitoes can bring to the communities’ health. This concern was brought following the increase of temperature around the city as summer came approaching. Even so, mosquitoes will still be present in usual temperatures as the early stage of their life cycle progresses in the water.

The City of Wooster proposed a strategic plan to control the mosquito population in the city. While extermination will not affect the growth, population reduction is believed to be possible and will affect the growth with the right management. The citizen’s knowledge and awareness of mosquito issues should also be enriched, as the mosquitoes are known to be harmful by carrying diseases with them.

Since both the City’s authorities and the citizens should take their part, the roles and involvements of each party are decided to protect the neighborhoods. The city will conduct bi-weekly inspections of suspected areas where the mosquitoes generally lay their eggs.

Pesticides sprays will be done as required and will be done at night when the pollinators are inactive. The city will inform the public before the sprays are conducted, through the local newspaper, their Facebook page as well as their website. They will also use their digital channels to educate and increase people’s awareness about the issues, as well as fliers.

The citizen of Wooster is also encouraged to play their roles regarding this issue. As simple as preventing and fixing water-leaking tools and keeping the birdbath water clean can help prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in the puddle. The city recommends citizens always clean the rain gutters, and keep the trash containers closed

Water bowls for pets should always be changed into clean water, keep private pools, tubs, ponds in check, as well as turning carts, trolleys, and other tools that might be able to hold water upside down when not in use.

Other than that, more measures people can do to protect themselves are by using insect-repellent while outdoors—wear long sleeves and pants, and install screens on doors and windows. Lastly, make sure there are no holes or tears on doors and windows, so they’ll work properly to keep the mosquitoes out.

