STAMPEDE study from Cleveland Clinic reports new finding

CLEVELAND, OH—Cleveland Clinic, who led the STAMPEDE study, or Surgical Therapy and Medications Potentially Eradicate Diabetes-Efficiently— recently reported a new finding during their examination on the effect of weight loss on diabetic patients.

The analysis shows that after five years, patients who had bariatric and metabolic surgery to control type two diabetes reported great results in physical condition, increased energy, less pain, and many other side effects of diabetes reduced compared to those who undergo only medical therapy to treat diabetes. The result also showed that the benefits of metabolic surgery continue for a long time.

Though the long-term effect in psychosocial and emotional quality measures was not remarkably different between the surgical patients and the medical patients.

“Chronic diseases such as severe obesity and diabetes can negatively affect quality of life,” said Ali Aminian, M.D., director of Cleveland Clinic’s Bariatric & Metabolic Institute and lead author of the study. “It is important to study the effects of different treatments on the well-being of patients in their daily lives.”

The STAMPEDE study was the first randomized controlled trial for the treatment of type two diabetes in patients with a lack of control in their diabetes and obesity condition. This study involved 150 participants who were divided into three groups, with each group consisting of 50 patients.

The first group undergoes extensive medical therapy only, including counseling and medications. The second group had Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery and also received medical therapy. The Third group underwent sleeve gastrectomy and received medical therapy. The efficacy rate of this study was decided by the percentage of patients who achieved less than or equal to 6% blood sugar control, represented in this study as HbA1c level. HbA1c is a standard laboratory test that reflects average blood sugar over three months.

“Patients with long duration of diabetes tend to have poor quality of life, especially when they develop microvascular complications like eye and kidney diseases,” said Sangeeta Kashyap, M.D., co-investigator involved with the trial and an endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Endocrinology & Metabolism Institute. “When diabetes is coupled with obesity, the impact on lower quality of life can be related to the mechanical effects of obesity as well, which leads to poor mobility and bodily pain. Significant weight loss and insulin independence following metabolic surgery drive the improvement in general health measures and quality of life for patients with type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Kashyap.

More long-term research is needed to continue to gather feedback directly from patients on the effects of metabolic surgery on their quality of life.

