Rust Belt Riders The Cleveland Composter

CLEVELAND, OH - Rust Belt Riders offers alternative waste removal services for businesses and commercials in Cleveland. They turn organic waste into added-value products by handling it responsibly.

Since 2014, Rust Belt Riders has been in service across Northeast Ohio to provide clean, timely alternatives waste management. They are diverting food from landfills and supporting the local food system by creating value-added agricultural products.

Rust Belt Riders started off on a customized bike with trailers to pick up customer's food waste. The riders then drop off the scraps to community gardens, where the composting process begins. Composting allows the decomposition process to occur in an aerobic environment that will prevent dangerous gas from being released. Traditional practices usually send food waste to landfills and that can cause a large amount of methane gas to be released into the atmosphere.

The impact on the environment can be measured in the tons of waste collected and the amount of compost created. Rust Belt Riders have collected nearly a million pounds of garbage in Northeast Ohio that turns into half a million pounds of compost.

As the business expanded and more people are utilizing Rust Belt Riders services, they now use customized trailers to pick up pre-consumer food waste from local companies to transport it back to the community garden. As demand for their services increases, the company is now adding trucks and cargo to increase the capacity.

As described by Dan Brown, founder of Rust Belt Riders, "traditional waste management practices are inherently unsustainable. Environmentally-conscious customers are thus attracted to using the services of Rust Belt Riders, which gives the company a competitive advantage over traditional waste management services."

