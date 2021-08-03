Become one of the members of Cleveland Police Force now

King's Church International/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - There are several steps you need to take if you want to be registered as a member of the Police Force of Cleveland, specifically for the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship program.

The first step is the self-assessment of eligibility on the Cleveland Police Website. Candidates will be asked to review all their complete documents. You will also need to complete an application form.

The form will be hosted in the e-recruitment system. It’s very important that you follow the instructions and submit your answers within a limited period, or the form will not be accepted.

For the police online assessment center, you will need to complete a situational judgment test, competency-based interview, and written assessment and briefing exercise.

The situational judgment test will measure your ability to choose the correct action in a situation, while the interview will check your competency, and the writing assessment will be about your knowledge of your potential role in the police force. There will also be a briefing exercise where you will assume the role of a police constable.

You can complete the exercise on a laptop, tablet, or phone. Your operating system should be Windows 7 or higher, or Mac OS 10.11 or higher, with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, or Safari. Make sure that have the latest version of Adobe Flash installed, and you will need a webcam and microphone to record responses.

To complete the recruitment process, you will also have an in-force interview and assessment, an assessment by the higher education provider, and pre-employment checks.

For more information, please read this guidance document.

