Cleveland Browns offer open practice sessions for fans

Pixabay/Pexel

Cleveland, OH - 2021 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will highlight 12 free open practices for fans at the team's facility in Berea. Starting on Friday, July 30, the training will begin at around 2:25 p.m. ET. Gates will open one hour before the training starts.

The Browns will be able to host over 2,000 spectators at each session in Berea thanks to the new 2021 training camp logistics that prioritize the health and safety of all fans, players, coaches, and staff on site.

"We greatly look forward to welcoming our fans back to Browns training camp in Berea this year as our entire team definitely missed their contributions to the atmosphere in 2020," said Haslam Sports Group President and Browns Partner, JW Johnson.

"While the setup will be different than past years due to the league's health and safety protocols, we are fully dedicated to providing our fans with an engaging experience during training camp and the entire year, both in-person and through our digital programming."

Browns fans can register for a chance to obtain up to four tickets per account to their wanted training camp session through the ClevelandBrowns.com or Browns Mobile App starting on Monday, July 19.

Tickets to one practice per registrant will be allocated through a lottery mechanism after all requests have been pooled. While all fans are welcome to register, Browns season ticket holders and those on the team's waitlist will be given priority access to a portion of the tickets for each session.

In addition to ticket access, Browns fans are encouraged to download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date Infos along with interesting stories throughout the year, which include weather conditions and added items specific to that date.

All tickets to the training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Keep in mind that printed tickets will not be available in 2021, just like in 2019.

"We know Browns fans will bring an incredible energy to our facility and team throughout the 2021 season. We are excited that our fans can join us again during training camp and are confident that they will continue to give our team the NFL's best home-field advantage with a full-capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium this year," Johnson added.

While the Browns continue to firmly encourage everyone to obtain accurate information on the COVID-19 vaccine, fans are not needed to be vaccinated to apply for tickets to the 2021 training camp. Wearing masks is not a necessity for supporters attending training camp, as per municipal and state regulations.

Medical professionals, on the other hand, recommend that individuals who have not been fully vaccinated consider wearing a mask when congregating in bigger groups. In addition, the team will have hand sanitizer stations on standby and will take full health and safety precautions for everyone on site.

More info about the available dates can be checked on Cleveland Browns' Twitter page here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.