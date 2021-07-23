Adopt a furry friend from City Dogs Cleveland

PicsbyFran/Pixabay

CLEVELAND, OH - City Dogs Cleveland is the program of City of Cleveland Animal Care and Control to reduce the number of animals in the kennel and road and find them a new home. One of the ways to find them a home is through meet and greet which can also happen online.

Adopting a dog is really rewarding but it is also a financial, emotional, and time commitment. Everyone in the family must already be coming on board about adopting the dog. It may not happen right away, since finding a dog that “clicks” is not a one-day process.

The goal of the organization is to find a match that is a good fit for the dog and the new family. Most of the sheltered dogs are strays of Cleveland, so the background is rarely known. Thus, the shelter cannot guarantee the behavior that they will show at home.

However, the behavior of the dogs is observable in the kennel. It is important that those who want to adopt provide as much information as possible, so they could be given a good match.

You need to fill in a form before you meet the dogs. The meet and greet are scheduled by appointment so make sure to save your date and time before going to the kennel.

Adopter candidates must be at least 18 years old. Once you fill in the form, an adoption counselor would contact you to discuss the next step through your registered e-mail.

You can visit www.petango.com/cacc to see dogs that are available for adoption. If you find that the dog is a good addition to your family, then you can fill in the form here.

