Maintenance Chief Position at Canton, Ohio Water Reclamation Facility

Emmanuel Ikwuegbu/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The Water Reclamation Facility - WRF of Canton, Ohio is looking for a Maintenance Chief. First of all, this is a closed examination. Applicants MUST be an existing employee of the City of Canton and have completed their probationary period by July 21, 2021.

This is a responsible, professional, and managerial position. You will assist the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent in the supervisory and skilled mechanical work in the installation, maintenance, and repair of equipment, machinery, buildings, and related appurtenances at the Water Reclamation Facility (WRF). The Maintenance Chief 's main responsibility is making work assignments and inspecting maintenance work to ensure the plant keep operating and, at top, efficiency all the time. An employee in this classification outlines policies, procedures, and maintenance requirements, and makes frequent inspections to ensure compliance. The individual is responsible for the direction of work and manner of accomplishment of the maintenance staff. An employee in this classification may be assigned supervision of Operations personnel in the temporary absence of the Chief Operator.

Minimum Qualification for this position:

Graduate from standard high school or vocational school with relevant experience and education. Approved training in one of the mechanical trades and completion of appropriate and approved course work in wastewater treatment. Must possess (or obtain within 36 months) the appropriate Class I certificate in wastewater plant operations issued and recognized by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Unique/Physical requirements:

Knowledge of modern wastewater treatment plant operations, practices, and servicing and maintenance requirements. Extensive experience with computerized maintenance programs and maintenance in all types of pumps, motors, valves, etc. Considerable knowledge of the standard practices, methods, tools, and materials of the mechanical and electrical trades. Ability to interpret and work from sketches, diagrams, blueprints, and broken parts. Considerable knowledge of the occupational hazards and necessary safety precautions and devices applicable to WRF operations and maintenance work. General knowledge of the appropriate chemical and bacteriological processes involved in the treatment of wastewater. Ability to analyze situations and develop workable solutions. Ability to present ideas effectively, verbally, and in writing. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with elected officials, department heads, City employees, other agencies, and the public. Ability to supervise departmental staff.

The salary range for this position is $51,525.00 - $75,660.00 annually and this is a full-time position. Other benefits include health insurance, hospitalization, outpatient services, prescription coverage, dental and vision coverage, and group life insurance. Time-off benefits may include paid vacation, paid holidays, and paid sick leave.

If you are interested and have the required qualification, please apply through www.governmentjobs.com and submit a valid copy of a photo ID. For further information, please visit this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.