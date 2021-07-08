Humane Society of Summit County offers reduced fees for an adoption event

The Lucky Neko/Unsplash

TWINSBURG, OH — The Humane Society of Summit County and the Bissell Pet Foundation are teaming up for an Empty the Shelters adoption event from July 7 to 11.

For approved adopters, the adoption event offers $25 adoptions for cats and dogs under the age of six months. Adoption fees for dogs aged 6 months to 6 years are $130, while for dogs older than 6 years are $60. Furthermore, according to Audra Mahon, grants and capital campaign manager for the humane society, regular cat adoption fees are $60 and $30 for senior cats.

“It’s such an important mission, and we are so full at this time,” Mahon said. Currently, Mahon estimates that there are fifteen dogs and more than fifty cats in the shelter available for adoption.

All of the adoptable cats and dogs have been spayed or neutered, they also have received the appropriate medical attention and vaccinations. According to Mahon, each pet is also microchipped, and the chip is updated with the adopter's contact information before leaving the building.

All adoptions are conducted by appointment only. Anyone interested to adopt an animal can contact the shelter by phone at (234) 212-9843 or email at adoptions@summithumane.org. They will be contacted by an adoption counselor, the adoption process will then be reviewed and all answers will be provided regarding the animals. When a match is found for the adopter, an appointment will be scheduled to meet the animal.

The Humane Society of Summit County gives back to the community by caring for and advocating for vulnerable animals, as well as enriching the lives of both pets and people. Their vision is that animals will live in a more compassionate and humane community. Their shelter is located at 7996 Darrow Road Suite 30 Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.

