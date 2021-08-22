Atlanta, GA

NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based company receives an award from Javelin Strategy & Research

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eF6W_0bZICu5J00

ATLANTA, GA - NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based company has been named as an overall leader in Javelin’s 2021 Small Business Digital Account Opening Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research.

In addition, the report also acknowledges NCR Terafina as the leader in the category of user experience evaluation. Furthermore, NCR became the top three vendors evaluated in the customer journey as well as administrative tools categories.

Earlier in 2021, NCR acquired Terafina. This acquirement aimed to extend account opening, sales as well as servicing abilities within NCR’s Digital Banking portfolio.

Through this software, financial institutions can create it simple as well as easy for customers to open accounts anywhere such as in the branch, online, or call centers, and bring consistent experiences all over digital and physical channels.

“Only half of the top 24 U.S. banks offer digital account opening for small businesses, but it should be table stakes. Banks that force business owners to call a banker or visit a branch not only will fall behind competitors but also popular fintech that are stealing customers from banks,” said Senior Analyst of Digital Banking, Ian Benton.

Benton added that their account-opening process was a study in attention to detail, featuring a number of applicant-facing capabilities that none of the other vendors provided.

He also commented about NCR Terafina became the user experience category leadership by saying,“a well-designed onboarding process for digital services.”

Meanwhile, the vice president and general manager, NCR Terafina, Ashwin Goyal said that Financial institutions today needed to provide ‘digital everywhere’ experiences for their retail banking as well as business banking customers, and they were proud to deliver one of the industry’s most complete solutions to accomplish that. That recognition was another validation of their strategy in order to deliver solutions that run self-directed banking for their customers.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1f5e07cf155d3b881d7ab1cf1eb395d8.blob

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

745 followers
Loading

More from Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta, GA

Catch 'Traveling While Black' live at Georgia Tech Arts

ATLANTA, GA – Head on to Georgia Tech Arts to catch the virtual reality experience inspired by the Negro Motorist Green Book. From August 13 through November 12, Georgia Tech Arts presents a 20-minute, 360 virtual reality (VR) experience where you get a chance to sit with African American visitors at Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington D.C. and listen to their stories. They will engage you in an honest discussion and a reflection of their experiences living in restricted movements and race relations in the U.S.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Affordable apartments to rent around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Economy is growing in the heart of the South, with as many Fortune 500 businesses as there are varieties of candies, and the local rental market had nowhere to go but higher. There are, however, lots of flats or apartments in great districts for far less than the city's average price.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Professional divorce lawyers in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Having a divorce can be quite hard, especially when you have to be in the court, fighting for children's custody. You'll need a professional lawyer to be able to help you get through these difficulties.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Find the most delicate chocolate cake in these Atlanta's cafes

ATLANTA, GA - In a city with a variety of bakeries and more than its fair share of talented professional chefs, it'd be difficult to choose just one of Atlanta's best chocolate cakes. Whether you prefer light and fluffy, dark and rich, or with a delectably surprising twist, Atlanta has it all.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Recommended music school for passionate music lovers

ATLANTA, GA - If you're having children who love music so much, there's nothing wrong with giving them to professional music teachers so that they can develop their skills. Atlanta has some of the best music schools in town that you can check out. Here are three of them.Read full story

Candy shops around Atlanta to satisfy any sweet craving

ATLANTA, GA - If you're looking for a classic, old-fashioned candy store or want to try some sweet, handcrafted candies, a lot of shops in Atlanta have a little bit of everything that you can try.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Crepe lovers must try these Atlanta crepe cafes

ATLANTA, GA - If you're living in Atlanta, you must visit these fantastic Atlanta restaurants, because you have to try eating their crepes for every meal of the day. Pick from sweet or savory options. Fill them up and garnish them with a variety of delectable toppings.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top lingerie stores around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Impressing your significant other on a special day is a normal thing to do, and sometimes you want to get a little more extra for them, like wearing new lingerie just to make the night more romantic.Read full story
Dekalb County, GA

Get your vaccines and receive free uniforms and $100 prepaid cards from DeKalb County

DEKALB, GA – Join the free COVID-19 vaccination program on August 28 and receive a free uniform set and a $100 prepaid debit card. On August 26, Commissioners Mereda David Johnson and Larry Johnson have announced that they will distribute free school uniforms during the vaccination event on August 28. There will be one uniform for every vehicle or for every child present for the vaccination. Guardians will be required to provide proof of school enrollment if their children are not present during the vaccination or if a uniform is requested for more than one child.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Local pho restaurants you should try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Vietnamese cuisine includes everything from hearty bowls of protein-rich noodle soups like pho and bn b hu (hot beef) to whole fish meals. However, Pho is probably the most known.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Best three spas in Atlanta to soothe you

ATLANTA, GA - In moments of stress, yoga and meditation as well as a good walk in the park, might be beneficial, but nothing beats the immediate serenity that comes with a full-on treatment. A one- or two-hour session can be just what you need to de-stress. The best spas in Atlanta provide a wide range of services, from ultra-luxurious and advanced to low-key and cheap.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Recommended inexpensive public swimming pools around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - While it is important to get outside and enjoy the city's summer charm, there will undoubtedly be days when the heat is too much to handle. When this happens, the easiest method to cool down is to go to the local pool.Read full story

Must-try local mac n' cheese restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you live in Atlanta, set aside your standard Kraft mac 'n cheese and head to sample some of the best Southern mac 'n cheese you'll ever taste. It's a crowd favorite, and there's comfort food all around you.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Must-visit music stores around Atlanta for music enthusiasts

ATLANTA, GA - If you're passionate about music, you need to support yourself with the right instruments that have top quality. You can find those in these several music stores in Atlanta.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Three recommended dance classes for any age and skill level around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Passion to dance usually comes out when someone is younger or when someone gets inspired by their favorite professional dancer. In Atlanta, you can find dance studios that will provide full lessons on any dance that you want and are available for any skill level.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Vegetarians must try these restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you've been a vegetarian or vegan for a long time or are new to the lifestyle, Atlanta has a variety of vegetarian and vegan restaurants to choose from. This collection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Atlanta contains everything including Chinese and Indian cuisine to raw food restaurants and even a vegan pizzeria.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Guitar classes that you can take if you're in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you're interested in playing guitar but you're not the type to learn on your own, you don't have to worry. Here, in and around the area of Atlanta, you can find several guitar classes that can teach you whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's must-try chocolate stores for your sweet tooth

ATLANTA, GA - Sweets shouldn't just be reserved for special occasions. When that sweet craving hits, there are lots of candy and chocolate businesses throughout Atlanta that serve confections all year.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's recommended wedding organizers for the preparation of your special day

ATLANTA, GA - Having a wedding is probably one of the things that are listed on your wish list. However, planning is not simple because you need to prepare for every detail. Fortunately, in Atlanta, you can find several trusted wedding organizers that are ready to make your dream wedding come true. Here are some of them.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Five event organizers that you must check out in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you want to create event planning for business gatherings, exhibits, and conferences without having to worry about every detail on your own, you can get a consultation with the event organizer experts from Atlanta.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy