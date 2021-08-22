NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based company receives an award from Javelin Strategy & Research

ATLANTA, GA - NCR Corporation, an Atlanta-based company has been named as an overall leader in Javelin’s 2021 Small Business Digital Account Opening Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research.

In addition, the report also acknowledges NCR Terafina as the leader in the category of user experience evaluation. Furthermore, NCR became the top three vendors evaluated in the customer journey as well as administrative tools categories.

Earlier in 2021, NCR acquired Terafina. This acquirement aimed to extend account opening, sales as well as servicing abilities within NCR’s Digital Banking portfolio.

Through this software, financial institutions can create it simple as well as easy for customers to open accounts anywhere such as in the branch, online, or call centers, and bring consistent experiences all over digital and physical channels.

“Only half of the top 24 U.S. banks offer digital account opening for small businesses, but it should be table stakes. Banks that force business owners to call a banker or visit a branch not only will fall behind competitors but also popular fintech that are stealing customers from banks,” said Senior Analyst of Digital Banking, Ian Benton.

Benton added that their account-opening process was a study in attention to detail, featuring a number of applicant-facing capabilities that none of the other vendors provided.

He also commented about NCR Terafina became the user experience category leadership by saying,“a well-designed onboarding process for digital services.”

Meanwhile, the vice president and general manager, NCR Terafina, Ashwin Goyal said that Financial institutions today needed to provide ‘digital everywhere’ experiences for their retail banking as well as business banking customers, and they were proud to deliver one of the industry’s most complete solutions to accomplish that. That recognition was another validation of their strategy in order to deliver solutions that run self-directed banking for their customers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.