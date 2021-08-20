Atlanta's recommended dog walker agencies

ATLANTA, GA - For some people, walking a dog is a simple task. However, there are people who have a very busy schedule and they can't afford to take their dog for a daily walk. Thankfully, Atlanta has several dog walker agencies to help those people.

The following are three recommended dog walker agencies in town.

Alfie LLC

Alfie LLC is an Atlanta-based company that hires people to walk dogs for customers in the city and neighboring areas. GPS monitoring, real-time notifications, and detailed reports allow pet owners to keep monitor of their pets' whereabouts. Prospective customers meet with an Alfie LLC staff member for a thorough consultation, and dog walkers are fully insured and certified.

Barking Up the Right Tree

Since 1989, Barking Up the Right Tree has provided holiday pet watching, overnight care, and dog walking services to Fulton County dog owners. For full pricing information and online booking, interested prospective customers should visit the company's website. The Georgia Network of Professional Pet Sitters, the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters, and Pet Sitters International are all members of Barking Up the Right Tree.

CutiePaws, LLC

CutiePaws, LLC is a pet sitting and dog walking agency that serves families in Atlanta and the surrounding areas. Clients can choose from a variety of service bundles, ranging from daily visits and dog walks to overnight care, which is excellent for families going away for a few days.

Overnight sitters can bring in mail, water plants, change lights, and conduct other household activities in addition to walking, feeding, and cleaning up the pets. CutiePaws, LLC is a part of Pet Sitters International, Pet Sitters Associates, LLC, and the National Organization of Professional Pet Sitters.

