The 35th annual Art in the Park is to hold in Marietta on the Labor Day weekend

MARIETTA, GA — The 35th annual Art in the Park will be back on September 4-6, 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Historic Marietta Square. Admission for this festival is free so don’t forget to mark on your calendar to enjoy the Labor Day weekend by seeing over 175 artists showing crafts and fine arts in this event.

This year, attendees will be amazed by various new artists in the festival who will offer a high level of fine art in media, including jewelry made from precious stones and fine metals, woodworking, ceramics, glass, textiles, and many more.

The artists featured in the festival, both new and from past years, will all represent the best of the best at Cobb County’s only annual fine art show. You can also purchase their original artwork offered in various price ranges and styles.

This event also features Children’s Art Alley, the Food Truck Row plus unique shops, the Chalk-Spot-street display, and museum and historic walking tours that you can enjoy with your entire family.

The Chalk Spot is scheduled for September 4 during the festival. Offered for all ages, the Chalk Spot will give all participants the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind designs in 3x3 ft spaces.

To participate, you will have to pay $10 per person to get a box of sidewalk chalk and several other items. Your creation will be displayed until the end of the festival (weather permitting).

Having many accomplishments since 2007, including being named as a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event and earning awards from the Southeast Festivals and Events Association and the International Festival & Event Association, this event will give you the best experience you may expect from an art festival.

