Recommended places that serve bloody marys around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Bloody mary is as essential to brunch as pancakes are to breakfast. It gives you a boost and freshness to continue your day.

Some of the places below offer every imaginable topping, while others prefer to keep things simple and let the bloody mary mix do the talking.

The Colonnade

This Atlanta icon, situated off of Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta, has been serving the local people since 1927. The bloody mary, like the Colonnade, is still a classic there. This one doesn't come with a lot of excitement, but it's always wonderful.

The General Muir

The General Muir puts the proverb "variety is the spice of life" to heart. There are vodka, mezcal, and tequila options for bloody marys here. The bloody, covered with house-made various pickled veggies, will make you fall in love with the brunch time classic all over again.

The Lawrence

This Midtown brunch landmark is always packed, and for good reason. On every weekend, the restaurant serves a spicy Lawrence bloody mary with a selection of vodka or gin, a house bloody mix, lemon, and a Szechuan rim served with a house-produced pickle, in addition to its brunch menu and morning cocktails.

Folk Art Restaurant

Comfort cuisine is the name of the business at this diner-style eatery. Customers can count on a delicious ice-cold bloody mary every time. The classic mix of tomato juice, vodka, pickled veggies, and celery is served by Folk Art.

Bread & Butterfly

Inman Park's French bistro-inspired eatery, Billy and Kristen Allin's, has become a brunch destination. Waiting lists might be up to an hour there, but it's well worth it. Although Bread & Butterfly does not produce its own bloody mary mix, the hefty pour of vodka, house-pickled pearl onions, and fresh cracked black pepper more than compensate.

