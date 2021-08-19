Three recommended architectural agencies to build your dream home

ATLANTA, GA - Building a house is not a simple task, it requires experts in order to build a safe, long-lasting home. Atlanta has several architect agencies that have been getting great comments based on their services and the results.

Anyone who needs to build their dream house can contact these firms below.

Abode

In the greater Atlanta area, Abode offers architect and builder services for personalized and semi-custom houses. The company, which has over 20 years of competence in the sector, focuses on sustainability and practicality in its house designs. Abode strives to create livable, loved, and long-lasting houses that are both stylish and functional. People who enjoy and care about their communities will be drawn to their designs.

Bill Ingram Architect

Bill Ingram Architect, home architecture and design practice based in Atlanta, Birmingham, and around the country, has been locally owned and managed since 1995. Bill Ingram, the firm's owner, and lead architect strives to create everlasting surroundings that are both beautiful and natural. His art has appeared in House Beautiful, Southern Living, Southern Accents, and Atlanta Homes of Lifestyles, among other publications.

Collins Cooper Carusi Architects

Collins Cooper Carusi Architects is an Atlanta-based company that works with clients in the fields of education, athletics, recreation, and religion. Architectural design, pre-design and programming, interior architecture and design, conceptual design, site and master planning, historic reconstruction and protection, and LEED and sustainability services are all specialties for the business.

Basic renovations, building complicated new structures, accessibility evaluations, and remodeling, as well as campus-wide planning and feasibility studies, are all projects that the team works on.

