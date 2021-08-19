Create an eye-catching home with these interior design companies in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta has some of the best interior design companies that you can consult with. Most of them have been working for around 20 years and have proven their quality.

The following are three interior design companies that could turn your house into a lovely home.

Balance Design

Since 2002, Balance Design has been an Atlanta interior design firm. The company is noted for its collaborative strategy, as well as its use of sustainable products and handcrafted items. Interior layout, customized furniture, kitchen, and bath design, interior and exterior color schemes, furniture and accessory choices, rug and lighting decisions, and room makeovers are just a few of the services offered. Personalized window treatments and bedding, as well as outdoor room design, are available to clients.

Habachy Designs Inc.

Habachy Designs Inc. is a 20-year-old interior design company based in Atlanta. Interior design, interior architecture, interior lighting, custom furniture design, and purchasing are among the services offered by the firm. Services for corporate branding are also offered. Habachy Designs was named Best of Houzz for four years, was selected to design for the Art Papers Salon, received ASID Gold and Bronze Awards in 2015, and was featured on HGTV's Design Wars.

Interior Classics by Jeff Mifsud

Interior Classics by Jeff Mifsud delivers over 20 years of interior design experience to Atlanta customers. Custom window coverings, accessories, carpets, and carpeting, decorative arts, contractor assistance, paint choosing and painting, outdoor furniture, and locally built custom furniture are all available through the full-service design agency. Clients praise the owner's outstanding taste and excellent customer service, as well as his ability to locate fantastic products at reasonable costs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.