Three food tours that you can participate in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Walking food tours are a great way to visit downtown Atlanta and the surrounding areas while also learning about the city's history and sampling some of the city's top eateries.

Here are three recommended food tours in Atlanta.

The Downtown Southern Food Walk (Atlanta Food Walk)

This 3.5-hour food tour includes 15 exquisite samplings of soul food, barbecue, Lowcountry cuisine, Creole-style candies, and Southern delicacies from seven different culinary stops across Atlanta's historic downtown areas. Hear stories and acquire insights into the civil rights movement, Atlanta then and now, and the city's present food culture along the Atlanta Food Walk. The tour is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Adult tickets are $65 each.

Peachtree Food Tour (Flavors of Atlanta)

Taste your way down Peachtree Street, Atlanta's most iconic and well-known thoroughfare. All Flavors of Atlanta experiences are guided by a knowledgeable guide who is well-versed in Atlanta's history as well as the sites of some of the city's best restaurants, bars, and food stands. This tour even includes a bourbon history lesson.

In December, join the midnight food excursions to see all of the gorgeous Christmas lights along Peachtree Street. This is a three-and-a-half-hour walking tour. Tickets cost $85 and are compatible with a variety of dates.

Inman Park Food Tour (Food Tours Atlanta)

The Inman Park area, its flavors, and its colorful history are the focus of this walking tour. Krog Street Market and the Atlanta BeltLine are both located in Inman Park, which is one of Bon Appetit's top 50 dining locations. The tour is led by a local who is knowledgeable about the neighborhood's history, architecture, street art, and culture.

It's a leisurely 2.5-mile stroll with six food sampling and lots of opportunities to rest. The tours are $75 per and take place from Thursday to Sunday.

