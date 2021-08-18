Fun kids' libraries across Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Throughout the year, the Atlanta metro area libraries provide hours of entertainment for children. This is one of the ways to keep the kids occupied all year and encourage them to read.

Check these nice libraries for your children to spend time in.

Buckhead Branch Library

The Ida Williams Library Buckhead, on Buckhead Avenue off Peachtree Street, first launched in 1942 and immediately established itself as a literary landmark in Atlanta. Lots of books, DVDs, and CDs, as well as seminars and a popular kiddie story hour, are available at the library. Check out their ever-changing calendar of events including storytimes for toddlers and preschoolers, baby programs, and special seasonal festivities.

Peachtree Branch Library

The Peachtree Branch Library, located just above the Museum of Design in midtown and directly across from the High Museum of Art, is a beautiful midtown destination for books and entertainment. Color sheets, puzzles, magazines, and even some areas to curl up and snuggle may be found in the kids' area. Parents can find traditional storytime activities for toddlers, preschoolers, and caregivers, as well as a variety of workshops and clubs.

Vinings Public Library (Cobb County Library)

Vinings Library is always happy to meet children, chatty toddlers, and newborns. Storytimes, songs, rhymes, and other games with parents or caregivers are available at this location. Parents are also a major point at the library, you can stay for the 30-minute parenting socializing sessions after the kids' storytimes. This library, in addition to their circle times, has some fantastic art programs for your little Picasso.

