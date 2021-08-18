Carroll County invites people to participate in Little Free Pantries Program

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Carroll County has joined the Little Free Pantry Program movement, a program aimed to provide those in need access to non-perishable items, and they invite anyone to participate in the program by donating items for the pantries.

The pantries are placed in various locations in Carroll County and each of them is sponsored by an individual group or organization. However, everyone can donate items to any pantry at any time.

There are various items to donate from non-perishable grocery items to personal care items. The non-perishable grocery items include peanut butter, dried beans, cookies, snack cakes, granola bars, apple sauce, cereal, spaghetti sauce, oil, and oatmeal.

The personal care items include toothpaste, toilet paper, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, band-aids, lotion, and brushes. In addition, you may also donate kid-friendly items such as books, pencils, and school supplies.

For sponsors, you should check out your pantry often, at least twice a week. For others, you may do the same at your own discretion and whenever convenient. If you find any physical damage, please report to Dianne Roberts, Administrative Specialist to the Board of Commissioners at droberts@carrollcountyga.com.

Since demand outsources supply, the pantry will not always be full and can even be empty. Therefore, this program needs your support and generosity to succeed. It is also possible for sponsors to organize a group of friends or neighbors who could be assigned a day to donate items.

The pantries might be small in size, but they play an important role in addressing food insecurity, which can make a huge impact on the community.

Visit here for more information about the Little Free Pantry Program.

